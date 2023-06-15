Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rise of the beasts, transformers

Hasbro Rolls Out New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Collectibles

We crack open a brand new Press Box from Hasbro as they unleash some new Transformers power for the new upcoming Beast Wars films

The Beast Wars have arrived on Earth, and fans celebrate the arrival of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters. The Maximals and Terrorcons face-off, and the Autobots are about to get into the middle of it. To celebrate the film's arrival in theaters, Hasbro has sent us an impressive Press Box featuring some of the hottest Transformers toys on the market right now. All these items help celebrate Rise of the Beast with movie-inspired collectibles from books, figures, and some of the coolest masks around. Hasbro went all out for this release. The packaging comes right from the jungle, and the beast that is inside are ready to fight.

We kick things off with the ever-popular Transformers Studio Series for Rise of the Beasts. A couple of these beauties were included, like Scourge, Bumblebee, Arcee, Airazor, and Battetrap. Each features movie-inspired designs, and more of these are already set to release in the future, with most being found right here with Hasbro Pulse. The fun doesn't end there, as there are also plenty of other kid-friendly collectibles on the way, with the new Smash Charger line, Beast-Mode Bumblebee, and the sweet Beast Alliance Combiner 2-Packs. Each one of these sets captures the power of beasts and puts them right in your hands for adult and kid collectors to fall in love with.

The real meat of the box is the new Command & Convert Optimus Primal Animatronic that brings the beast alive. From an auto-converting function to lights, sounds, and movie-inspired designs, Optimus Primal is ready to fight. However, while the animatronic might steal the show for most, these new Transformers: Rise of the Beast Converting Masks are something special. As a kid, I would have loved having something like these, and Optimus Primal and Bumblebee characters are offered. Each mask can convert right into their Autobot and Maximal form in just a few simple steps. Now you can be and play with your favorite Transformers character like never before.

I would love to see more of these Converting Masks in the future, expanding the style outside of Rise of the Beasts. While they are designed for kids, the feature of them is something that is new, unique, and truly stands out. This entire Beast Wars box brings something special to any Transformers fans collection; all of these are already on shelves at Walmart and Target. They can also be purchased right now online through most major online retailers as well as Hasbro Pulse here. Fans can experience the new live-action film right now, and be sure to stick around for that after credits…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!