Receive A Limited-Edition Warlock Hero for Horrified: D&D at Gen Con

Ravensburger is cooking up some fun for Gen Con 2025 as they are also debuting exclusives for Horrified: Dungeons and Dragons and Gloomies

Article Summary Ravensburger debuts Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons at Gen Con 2025, merging D&D monsters with board game fun

Exclusive Gen Con swag includes a Limited-Edition Warlock Hero and official Red Dragon Pin for early buyers

Join Learn-to-Play sessions, casual play parties, and painting events with special promos for participants

Gloomies and monster mini paint parties expand Ravensburger’s game offerings and collectible experiences

Ravensburger is turning up the hype as a Co-Sponsor of Gen Con Indy 2025, featuring their newest release, Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons. This cooperative board game cleverly merges D&D's legendary monsters like the sinister Beholder, the deadly Displacer Beast, a Mimic, and even a Red Dragon with Horrified's signature puzzle-driven gameplay. Players work together using a D20, magical items like the Orb of Dragonkind, and even clever tokens to help protect citizens, complete monster challenges, and avoid devastating attacks. As expected from Ravensburger, this version of Horrified includes rich, detailed monster figures, hero standees, cards, and tokens, making it immersive and replayable for Dungeons & Dragons fans.

At Gen Con, Ravensburger hosts multiple events for both new and seasoned players of the game. Sign up for Learn-to-Play Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons sessions in Hall E (Thursday at 1:00 PM and Saturday at 4:00 PM)—which include a full copy of the game and an exclusive Red Dragon Pin in the ticket price. Then build your strategy in the Friday Casual Play Party, where fans check in, roll a d20 to form new teams, and play with other entrants—each ticket also comes with a promo red dragon pin. Plus, buying the game at the booth nets you a Limited-Edition Warlock Hero (with standee and tile) and an official Gen Con Pin Bazaar Red Dragon Pin ($34.99 purchase).

Ravensburger also offers Gloomies ($39.99), bundled with a claw-machine token for a plushie and a blind-box pin, creating a high-value con experience. From painting miniatures at the Monster Mini Paint Party to diving into demos, trade promos, and Horrified's immersive new expansion, Ravensburger brings bold, interactive storytelling and exclusive swag to Gen Con 2025. Whether you're a D&D dungeon master or a board game adventurer, this booth delivers unforgettable play and collectible hooks designed for fans at every level. Be sure to snag a copy of Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons in stores now, and be sure to check out Gen Con for much more fun coming from Ravensburger.

