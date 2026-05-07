RSVLTS Has the Power with New Masters of the Universe Collection

By the power of Grayskull, RSVLTS just unleashed a Masters of the Universe apparel drop that feels like it teleported straight out of Eternia and into your closet. Whether you grew up watching He-Man battle Skeletor on Saturday mornings or are preparing for its big blockbuster debut in theaters this June, this collection is for you. RSVLTS has packed this brand new drop with nostalgia, bold designs, and plenty of Skeletor to go around. All of the Masters of the Universe inspired apparel, all crafted on the RSVLTS ultra-comfy signature KUNUFLEX material that never shrinks or fades.

The Masters of the Universe button-down lineup includes "Faces of the Fight," "Figures Sold Separately," "Panels of Power," "Battle for Eternia™," "Purrr-fectly Evil," and "Nyahahaha!" Each of these brings its own unique slice of Eternia chaos to life from mini-comic-inspired artwork to villain-heavy power with Skeletor and Panthor. RSVLTS even captured iconic designs from the Filmation cartoon, Mattel's legendary 1980s toy line, and even their own flair with the ultimate button-down that showcases good versus evil. Every button-down retails for $70, which honestly feels pretty reasonable considering the level of detail packed into these designs.

But RSVLTS didn't stop with button-downs, as the Masters of the Universe collection branches out with some seriously fun extra additions. "The Orko" Performance Hoodie brings magical energy; "Purrr-fectly Evil" will only enhance your Skeletor fit; and "Bone Throne" and "Protectors of Eternia" crewneck tees are here to assist in the battle. Lastly, no evil mastermind outfit would be complete without accessories, and RSVLTS has crafted up the "Skel Cap"(5-panel curved brim hat) just for that. This entire Masters of the Universe drop is already live on RSVLTS.com right now.