RSVLTS Has the Power with New Masters of the Universe Collection

RSVLTS unleashes a new Masters of the Universe collection packed with He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia-inspired style.
The drop features KUNUFLEX button-downs with designs pulled from Filmation, mini-comics, and the classic Mattel toy line.
Standout shirts include Faces of the Fight, Panels of Power, Battle for Eternia, and villain-favorite Purrr-fectly Evil.
Beyond button-downs, the Masters of the Universe lineup adds hoodies, tees, and a Skeletor-inspired Skel Cap.
By the power of Grayskull, RSVLTS just unleashed a Masters of the Universe apparel drop that feels like it teleported straight out of Eternia and into your closet. Whether you grew up watching He-Man battle Skeletor on Saturday mornings or are preparing for its big blockbuster debut in theaters this June, this collection is for you. RSVLTS has packed this brand new drop with nostalgia, bold designs, and plenty of Skeletor to go around. All of the Masters of the Universe inspired apparel, all crafted on the RSVLTS ultra-comfy signature KUNUFLEX material that never shrinks or fades.
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
The Masters of the Universe button-down lineup includes "Faces of the Fight," "Figures Sold Separately," "Panels of Power," "Battle for Eternia™," "Purrr-fectly Evil," and "Nyahahaha!" Each of these brings its own unique slice of Eternia chaos to life from mini-comic-inspired artwork to villain-heavy power with Skeletor and Panthor. RSVLTS even captured iconic designs from the Filmation cartoon, Mattel's legendary 1980s toy line, and even their own flair with the ultimate button-down that showcases good versus evil. Every button-down retails for $70, which honestly feels pretty reasonable considering the level of detail packed into these designs.
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
Credit: RSVLTS
But RSVLTS didn't stop with button-downs, as the Masters of the Universe collection branches out with some seriously fun extra additions. "The Orko" Performance Hoodie brings magical energy; "Purrr-fectly Evil" will only enhance your Skeletor fit; and "Bone Throne" and "Protectors of Eternia" crewneck tees are here to assist in the battle. Lastly, no evil mastermind outfit would be complete without accessories, and RSVLTS has crafted up the "Skel Cap"(5-panel curved brim hat) just for that. This entire Masters of the Universe drop is already live on RSVLTS.com right now.