Power Rangers RPM Yellow Ranger Makes Her Debut at Hasbro The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

A new Power Rangers team has arrived at Hasbro as the Morphin' Grid of Power Rangers RPM has opened. This team debuted in 2009 and was marked the 17th Rangers season, and was the last one to air under Disney. RPM is now joining Hasbro's Power Ranger Lightning Collection, and the Yellow Ranger is kicking things off first. Summer Landsdown is back as the Yellow Ranger and is ready to save the day while she awaits backup from her team. Hasbro has included the usual Lightning Collection accessories with two swappable heads, one of which is unmasked, as well as Nitro Blaster, Rail Saber, swappable hands, and a power effect. It is nice to see more Power Ranger teams come to life, and we can imagine more of the RPM team will come in the future. The RPM Yellow Ranger is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Power Rangers RPM Finally Arrives at Hasbro

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection RPM Yellow Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without the helmet, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

Includes: figure, 3 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands