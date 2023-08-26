Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Heal Your Wounds with Hasbro's Transformers: The Movie! Ratchet Figure

A new and delightful The Transformers: The Movie! Figure has arrived from Hasbro as the medic Ratchet saves the day

Hasbro is back with another Studios Series Transformers figure from the beloved film, The Transformers: The Movie. The heroic medic Ratchet is back and ready so heal his friends and take down the Deceptions. Coming in at 6.5 inches tall, this Transformers figure is inspired by his animated design and will convert into his emergency vehicle mode in just 25 steps. Ratchet will include a Deception Shuttle Ambush backdrop as well, allowing collectors to capture one of the iconic scenes from the film. He will come with to blasters and will be a must have Autobot team and for any fans The Transformers: The Movie collection. Hasbro has the Studio Series 86-23 Voyager Autobot Ratchet priced at $35.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Transformers Studio Series 86-23 Voyager Autobot Ratchet

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Autobot Ratchet action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Ratchet and the Autobot crew fight to defend the shuttle against a Decepticon attack. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE AUTOBOT RATCHET: This Transformers Studio Series 86-23 Autobot Ratchet action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: This 6.5-inch collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and emergency vehicle modes in 25 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 2 blaster accessories that attach to the Autobot Ratchet toy in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays the Autobot Ratchet figure in the Decepticon Shuttle Ambush scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

