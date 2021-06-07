Here's Some of the Coolest Collectibles Available At Avengers Campus

The long awaited opening of Disneyland's Avengers Campus has finally arrived. Disney has taken the love of Marvel films and brought it to life by releasing a massive theme park with themed rides, performers, and much more. for fans who were unaware, Avengers Campus is not canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it takes place in a timeline where The Snap never occurred. Because of this, your favorite heroes are united together with all under one massive roof, making this a destination hot spot for any fan. With the launch of a new park, there is, of course a huge set of merchandise to go with it. Disneyland and Disney World are known for a huge selection of collectibles, and the opening of Avengers Campus only added to it. I have not yet taken a Quinjet there myself, but I have rounded up some of the coolest collectibles fans will want to grab if visiting.

Starting us off first are two new Pop Vinyls from Funko with Iron Man and Spider-Man. They are labeled under W.E.B, also known as Worldwide Engineering Brigade, which is the heart of the Campus and these new Iron Man and Spider-Man Pops capture the new foundation and all its glory. New molds and designs are used for these iconic Marvel heroes and will be fun additions to any Pop collection. Speaking of Spider-Man, this spectacular web-slinger receives a huge assortment of apparel, gear, and collectibles in the park, including replica web-shooters and goggles. Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on bringing a piece of Spidey tech home with these replica pieces that feature lights and sounds.

Avengers Campus visitors will also get quite hungry trying to save the Earth. A full appetite is a must for an Avengers, and the park has a couple of foodie collectibles that will change the drink your favorite beverage when you're home. First up is a light-up Nano Infinity Gauntlet that will hold your favorite 20oz beverage. This unnecessary souvenir will make users become Iron Man while quenching their thirst with the power of all six Infinity Stones. Lastly, Avengers Campus is the home of the Marvel exclusive Pingo Doce drink. Originally seen in The Incredible Hulk, fans will be able to taste this beverage that was created in that factory Bruce Banner once worked at. Fans will be able to get another comically large can of soda with a lanyard to take this massive soda on the go. Collectors and Marvel fans will be able to get some of these and so much more at Disneyland in California. To help some fans, shopDisney has been dropping some of the park exclusive gear online here. Will you be hitting Avengers Campus this summer?