Hiya Toys Debuts Judge Dredd and RoboCop SDCC 22' Exclusive Figures

Hiya Toys is joining in on all of the SDCC 2022 exclusive action with not one but two new reveals. Releasing as part of their popular 1:18 scale figure lines, the 80s are making a comeback with 3,000 piece limited edition reveals. Judge Dredd and RoboCop are ready for some explosive action on your shelves with these special 2-pack exclusives. First is the 2000A.D. Dredd vs. Death 2-Pack set featuring a black and white deco. Judge Death features a new sculpt with no legs allowing him to wrap around Judge Dredd for a fearsome battle. They're both placed in a fun bubble window packaged box and will be priced at $39.99.

Hiya Toys is then taking fans back to Old Detroit with their newest RoboCop 2-Pack set. RoboCop is bundled up with an ED-209 bot with some new deco choices on each. The ED-209 will have an exploded arm cannon, and RoboCop will have a battle-damaged design. The ED-209 will have sound effects included with movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue to bring the battle to life. This Hiya Toys PX Previews exclusive will be priced at $59.99, and fans can find both Judge Dredd and RoboCop exclusive at their Local Comic Book Store. Pre-orders are live online with the Dredd 2-Pack located here with RoboCop found right here, so get them while you can.

"SDCC 2022 JUDGE DREDD VS DEATH BLACK & WHITE PX 1/8 AF 2PK – Meet Judge Dredd's ultimate nemesis – his name is Judge Death, and Dredd can't kill him – because he's already dead! Inspired by the classic 2000AD comic Dredd Vs. Death comes a limited edition exquisite mini from Hiya Toys. Featuring a black and white color scheme that evokes the original comic pages, the fearsome Judge Death curls around Dredd's legs, preventing his escape! This 1/18 scale figure measures approximately 4″ tall and is limited to only 3000 pieces, so order today and bring the Law of Death to your collection! In Shops: Jun 29, 2022Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $39.99"

"SDCC 2022 ROBOCOP ED-209 VS ROBOCOP BATTLE DAM PX 1/8 AF 2PK – It is the city of Old Detroit. The time: tomorrow! Recreate the classic battle between Robocop and the menacing ED-209 with this limited edition 2-Pack from Hiya Toys! ED-209 features an exploded cannon on one arm, and scars from its top-floor battle with Robocop, who also features cracked and damaged armor. The film-accurate 1/18 scale figure of Robocop stands 4.1″ tall while ED-209 towers over him at 5 1/2″ tall and even features a sound chip with movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue! This limited edition San Diego Comic Con Exclusive 2-Pack is limited to 3000 pieces, so order now to bring this epic battle from Robocop to your shelf! In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $59.99"