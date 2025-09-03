Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: hollywood collectibles group, robocop

Hollywood Collectibles Group Debuts New RoboCop Replica Helmet

Bring home a piece of the legendary sci-fi/ action film RoboCop with Hollywood Collectibles Group newest life-size replicas

The streets of Detroit are about to get safer with the Hollywood Collectibles Group's officially licensed life-size RoboCop helmet. This meticulously crafted prop replica celebrates the iconic design of the cybernetic law enforcer from Paul Verhoeven's 1987 sci-fi classic, RoboCop. Fans can now honor the legacy of Alex Murphy, the fallen officer who was resurrected by Omni Consumer Products to become a nearly indestructible cyber-cop, with this prop. His armor, including this iconic helmet, symbolizes dystopian justice, advanced technology, and the enduring conflict between man and machine.

Built from premium fiberglass, this 1:1 RoboCop replica features movie-accurate detailing, including real lenses and a multi-layer metallic paint finish that faithfully captures the helmet's signature silver, blue, and purple tones. Measuring approximately 17 inches tall by 10 inches wide, it's displayed on a custom base, making it a striking piece to display or stop the villains of Detroit in style. Designed for display only, this replica is intended for adult fans who value museum-quality presentation, but it can be removed from the base. Pre-orders are already live for Hollywood Collectibles Group RoboCop Helmet Life-Size Prop Replica for $500 and a December 2025 release date.

RoboCop Helmet Life-Size Prop Replica

"This life-size helmet has been meticulously recreated capturing the striking presence of Paul Verhoeven's legendary cybernetic law enforcer. Expertly crafted from premium fiberglass, this stunning replica features flawless, movie-accurate detailing with real lenses and an exceptional finish. To replicate the iconic look of RoboCop's armor, a multi-layered metallic paint application has been used, capturing the distinctive silver, blue, and purple sheens exactly as seen on screen. The custom display base showcases the piece with a commanding presence, making it the perfect centerpiece for any sci-fi collection, home theater, or office. Bring home a piece of cinematic history with this officially licensed RoboCop Helmet!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!