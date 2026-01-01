Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, indiana jones

Hot Toys Announces Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 1/6 Figure

A new year has arrived and Hot Toys is starting things off with a band as they debut new 1/6 scale figures including Indiana Jones

Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale Indiana Jones figure from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Figure features a detailed, battle-worn head sculpt with fedora, rolling eyes, and realistic bruises.

Includes film-accurate gear: leather whip, machete, spear, revolver, and Sankara Stones accessories.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow Collectibles for $310 with a scheduled June 2027 release date.

Hot Toys is cracking the whip into 2026 as they debut some brand new upcoming 1/6th scale figures, including Indiana Jones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom! Released in 1984 as a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Temple of Doom depicted a rougher, more relentless Indy, who was a less polished hero and more of a battered survivor. This film only helped cement Harrison Ford's portrayal of the archaeologist as an iconic and timeless action hero. Hot Toys now channels that raw adventure energy with a newly developed figure that features a battle-worn head sculpt complete with a fedora, rolling eyeballs, and realistic bruising, capturing Indy at his most tested.

Indiana Jones is ready for action with this impressive figure, which features an incredible likeness to the hero with plenty of on-screen accuracy. Hot Toys also crafted a seamless silicone upper body that recreates his lean, rugged build, while the distressed one-sleeved shirt and weathered trousers reflect the film's action. Indy is packed with iconic gear, including a genuine leather whip, machete, and spear, as well as a revolver, and Sankara Stones in both dormant and activated forms. This figure feels like a miniature museum of pulp adventure, and pre-orders are already live for the 1/6-scale Temple of Doom Indiana Jones figure, priced at $310. Fans can reserve one right now from Sideshow Collectibles, with payment plans being offered and a June 2027 release date.

Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom – 1/6 Scale Figure

"Indiana Jones, a.k.a. Indy, is a daring adventurer and archaeology professor, portrayed by Harrison Ford. In "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," he is asked by desperate villagers to find a mystical stone and rescue their kidnapped children, embarking on a thrilling adventure. Indy's charm, fearlessness, and resourcefulness leave a lasting impression on audiences, making the character a classic icon."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Indiana Jones collectible figure, bringing this charming character from the movie to life. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt, complete with a fedora hat and separate rolling eyeballs, adorned with detailed wounds and bruises for a battle-damaged appearance. The costume is finely tailored to replicate his on-screen appearance, featuring one-sleeved shirt and trousers with weathering and distressed effects for a battle-damaged look."

