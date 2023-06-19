Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, the mandaloran

Hot Toys Announces Star Wars The Mandalorian 1/6 Scale IG-12 Figure

A new Hot Toys figure has arrived from a galaxy far, far away with their latest 1/6 scale The Mandalorian IG-12 figure

Coming out of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3, Hot Toys is bringing the new and repurposed IG-12 droid to life. This new 1/6 scale figure will come in at roughly 14″ tall, has 28 points of articulation, and is packed with detail. The droid has been modified to hold Grogu and will even feature the added Yes and No replies from The Mandalorian with the added sound chip. Two versions are being offered by Hot Toys with a standard that comes with Grogu, Anzellan, and some snacks. However, a more deluxe version is also coming that features accessories for other Hot Toys The Mandalorian 1/6 scale figures. This will include a new pram for Grogu, Season 3 armor and holo-shield for Bo-Katan, additional Anzellan Droidsmiths, a heated blaster for Paz Vizsla, and some Imperial weapons for Din Djarin. IG-12 is already an impressive release, and the new accessories bring most of Hot Toys' previous releases to a Season 3 update. Pre-orders are not live, but Star Wars fans will be able to find IG-12 soon right here with a 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: IG-12 With Accessories Set

"Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. No." When The Mandalorian™ and Grogu™ returns to Nevarro™ along with the other Mandalorians who walked a different way to prepare on retaking Mandalore, High Magistrate Greef Karga™ gifted the rebuilt IG-11™ now called IG-12™ for the young foundling to operate."

"Today Hot Toys is thrilled to officially introduce the greatly detailed 1/6th scale IG-12 with accessories collectible set based on the latest season of The Mandalorian™ live action series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially features highly detailed mechanical body with great articulations and cockpit with Grogu, skillfully applied weathering effects, sound effect function that resembles IG-12's "Yes and No" answers, a Anzellan Droidsmiths™ with interchangeable arms, food accessories, and a figure display stand."

"More highly-detailed accessories covering Grogu with pram, two additional Anzellan Droidsmiths in different poses, Bo-Katan's™ new signet armor and energy shield, Paz Vizsla's™ heavy blaster, Imperial Armored Commando's™ shield, baton, and jetpack, also a mouse droid™ to pair with other collectible figures from The Mandalorian series! Expand your Star Wars collection with this amazing addition!"

