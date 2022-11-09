Hot Toys Brings the New Black Panther from Wakanda Forever to Life

Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has unveiled its latest figure. A new Black Panther has taken up the mantle but is this new mysterious female warrior ready to handle the power? Only time will tell, and Hot Toys brings her to life with their latest 1/6 scale figure that stands 11" tall and has 30 points of articulation. This is the closest look we have seen to the new Black Panther, and I love this new Marvel Studios design. Both metallic silver and gold accents are beautifully crafted, and the elegance of Wakanda is packed in it. Black Panther will come with a very specific pair of vibranium gauntlets, a spear and some interchangeable hands. We will see if she can hold her own this weekend, and Marvel Studios fans and find her already up for pre-order right here. She is set for a Q2 2023 release and will be priced at $264, and be sure to catch Wakanda Forever premiering in theaters on November 11, 2022.

The Mantle of Black Panther Has Been Passed

"In the wake of King T'Challa's death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther, and as world powers clamor to gain access to vibranium, a new enemy breaches Wakanda's borders. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will show our beloved heroes band together and fight to protect their nation. To prepare fans for the highly-anticipated release, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the new Black Panther as the 1/6th scale collectible figure."

"The highly-detailed figure is beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features an all-new masked head with mystical elements; a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with impressive likeness; highly-poseable body structure; meticulously tailored Panther Habit suit with metallic silver, gold accent; a pair of vibranium gauntlets, a spear, interchangeable hands for fighting poses, and a figure stand. Gear up with Black Panther figure for battle to protect Wakanda from its enemies!"

The 1/6th scale Black Panther Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One (1) newly crafted masked head with detailed patterns

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Approximately 28cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of clenching hands One (1) pair of fists with vibranium gauntlet One (1) spear holding right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) black, silver and gold colored Panther Habit suit

Weapons:

One (1) pair of Vibranium Gauntlets

One (1) spear

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with movie logo