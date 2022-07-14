Hot Toys Celebrates 60 Years of Spider-Man with New Cosbaby Figures

This year marks the 60th anniversary of The Amazing Spider-Man and that means new collectibles are here to celebrate the event. We have seen quite a few from all over the place from action figures, statues, clothing, and much more. It looks like even Hot Toys is joining in on the action as they debut some new Spider-Man Cosbaby figure. These adorable guys are similar to Funko Pops, but with way more detail, and some even feature unique effects like LEDs, flocked, luminous paint, glow, and even magnets. This line-up of Spider-Man Cosbaby figures features the classic red and blue web-slinging costume. Two figures are on the way, starting with the web-slinging version capturing Spidey swinging through the city. The cartoon design is nice and the colors are bright, making this bad boy pop in any home or office.

Hot Toys has also revealed a very unique Cosbaby titled: Spider-Man on TV. This seemingly celebrates the wall-crawler's big jump onto the tube with one of his many iconic cartoons. Collectors will see Spider-Man display don a retro television with light-up ability. Comic fans will love adding this to their collection and the colors are popping and the whole setup is a throwback. Both of these 60th Anniversary Spider-Man Cosbaby figures should be found here soon, along with all the other goodies from Hot Toys.

"Marvel Comics – Spider-Man Cosbaby Bobble-Head – Spider-Man is officially turning 60 this year! Celebrating the special anniversary of Peter Parker's debut, Hot Toys is introducing the Beyond Amazing Spider-Man, and Spider-Man on TV Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head based on the web-slinger's appearance in Marvel Comics. Each collectible measures approximately 7.5 – 13cm tall features bobble-head design."

"Spider-Man Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head depicts our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler outfitted in his sleek, classic appeal, swinging through the streets in the sky by spiderwebs. Spider-Man on TV Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head recreates entire scene of the hero rushes to fights crimes on a vintage TV, comes with LED light up design. Don't miss your chance to add this Cosbaby to your Spidey collection today. It's a must-have for Marvel fans."