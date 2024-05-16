Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged:

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away once again with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars

Exclusive to 2,000 pieces, the figure features a realistic head sculpt and LED Lightsaber.

Obi-Wan's figure is equipped with a jetpack, two blasters, and weathering effects on the armor.

Available in select markets, it's a must-have for die-hard Star Wars and Obi-Wan enthusiasts.

Well, this is a welcoming surprise: Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Coming to life from the fifth season of the animated series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived on Mandalore to save Duchess Satine. His arrival leads to the war of Death Watch, and he dons some Mandalorian armor for the conflict. Debuting in the episode, The Lawless, this sequence was incredible to see and with one of the greatest Jedi Masters to life. Hot Toys now captured this moment with a new realistic take with their new Hot Toys Exclusive release.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready to confront Darth Maul on Mandalore with this remarkable figure, which will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. He will include a realistic Obi-Wan head sculpt along with specialized Mandalorian Armor, two blasters, and a lightwave that can light up. If you love The Clone Wars or just Obi-Wan Kenobi, then this figure is for you, and it will be only offered in select markets.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Mandalorian Armor)

"In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Duchess Satine was imprisoned by Maul on Mandalore, and when Obi-Wan Kenobi learned of the news, he was determined to rescue her and used a Mandalorian armor as a disguise to infiltrate the facility.Continuing with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Mandalorian armor! This is an Hot Toys exclusive item available in limited quantity of 2,000 pieces, exclusively in select markets."

"The collectible figure features a detailed head sculpt with amazing likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, meticulously crafted helmet and armor with weathering effects, a jetpack, two blasters, LED light-up Lightsaber™ powered by USB, and a display base.Star Wars fans, don't pass up on the opportunity to collect this special Obi-Wan (Mandalorian Armor) figure!"

