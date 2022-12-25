All of Hasbro's 2023 Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases

This year was a big one for The Amazing Spider-Man as it celebrated the webslinger's 60th Anniversary. Hasbro was sure to give fans plenty of figures for this spectacular hero and there will be more to come in 2023. We are less than a week away from 2023, and it is time to look into the future of what Hasbro has been cooking for Spider-Man. So far, four figures/multi-packs are on the way for fans to snag up next year. We have rounded up all of these new releases in one place, along with links to pre-order yours while you can.

No Way Home – 3 Peters Pack – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

Spider-Man: No Way Home was easily one of the biggest webslinging since Into the Spider-Verse. Not only did the film continue the story of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with a blast of nostalgia. Sony brought all three Spider-Men to the big screen for one Amazing adventure, and Hasbro is finally bringing them home with an exclusive Three Peter 3-Pack. Each Spidey is features swappable hands, web effects, and brings those iconic live-action Spidey's to life once again. Sadly, this bad boy is set as "Sold Out" through Hasbro, but it can be found here.

Spider-Man Vs. Carnage VHS 2-Pack – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The X-Men kicked off Hasbro's new wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by X-Men the Animated Series. It looks like that new window-less VHS design is coming to Queens as Spider-Man has arrived. Releasing as a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive, Black Suit Spidey and Carnage are back with a new cel-shading deco that is incredible. The Carnage alone is one of the best Carnage figures to date, and for $52.99, this beauty can be yours with a May 2023 release here.

Retro Spider-Man – Kraven The Hunter – Walmart Exclusive

The Spider-Man Retro Collection continues as Hasbro revealed another Walmart Exclusive figure. Kraven the Hunter is back and is getting a Spider-Man: The Animated Series makeover with this card backed figure. This marks the third Retro Collection exclusive that Walmart has acquired, with The Lizard and Cel-Shaded Spidey arriving in 2022. Kraven the Hunter is packed with fantastic sculpt and deco right from the hit cartoon. He is set for Spring 2023, and fans will have to stay tuned for more info on his release as it comes.

Gamerverse PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man – GameStop Exclusive

Sony has finally unveiled that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally headed to PlayStation systems in Fall 2023. Hasbro is also jumping in on the Gamerverse fun with a brand new, fully loaded Spider-Man figure. This webslinger is on a new body, comes with swappable hands, and features a nice assortment of web effects that will be a necessary addition to any Spidey Legends collection. Just like most video game themed Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series, this figure will be a GameStop Exclusive. Fans can expect a Spring 2023 release, and stay tuned for more info as they come.