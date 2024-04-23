Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, i am groot, marvel

Hot Toys Debuts Marvel Studios I Am Groot Season 2 Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys has unveiled new Cosbi Collection figures as Season 2 of I Am Groot comes to life with everyone's lovable cosmic plant

Article Summary Hot Toys releases I Am Groot Season 2 inspired Cosbi Collection.

Collect mystery figures of Groot in various adventures and antics.

Exclusive Mystery Cosbi features color-changing Groot with ice cream.

Figures available blind bagged via Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles.

Get ready for some wild and new misadventures with everyone's favorite Guardian of the Galaxy member, Groot. Hot Toys is back with a brand new Marvel Studios Cosbi Collection, and this time of I Am Groot Season 2. This fun collection captured some fun, cute, and lovable moments from the second season with a variety of mystery Cosbi's to collect. This will include Groot exploring some icy planets, interacting with some cosmic wildlife, or his usual trickery on the Guardians ship. From finding a nose and gaming all day to finding is space piggy bank, each Cosbi is nicely detailed and packed with character. I Am Groot fans can even find the Mystery Cosbi, featuring our lovable plant hero with a Celestial Ice Cream Bar with a neat heat color-changing effect. Each Groot comes in at roughly 3" tall, will be blind bagged, and will be offered at select Hot Toys markets. Collectors can find all things Hot Toys online right through Sideshow Collectibles.

I Am Groot Season 2 – Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

"In "I Am Groot" S2, the adorable twig is causing trouble once again. What's better than watching our Baby Groot exploring the universe? To own this Baby Groot! This summer, Hot Toys is delighted to release a new I Am Groot Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection base on Groot's signature looks on season 2."

"Here are the cute looks of Groot we preserve as Cosbi: Groot biting on the cord, Groot squeezing whipped cream for its chocolate, gamer Groot, Groot that just discovered the scented highlighter, skating Groot, Groot that tricked by the Terma Bird (comes with rainbow poops!!!), Groot carrying Terma Bird on its head, Groot and its piggy bank. Last but not least, Groot enjoying its popsicle after all the works is going to be the Mystery Cosbi! Each random package box includes an 8 – 9.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only."

