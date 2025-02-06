Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Kamen Rider

Hot Toys Debuts New Kamen Rider No. 2 and Cyclone Figure Set

Kamen Rider is racing on into Hot Toys as a new set of 1/6 scale figures are on the way featuring the Cyclone and Rider No. 2

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' new Kamen Rider No. 2 and Cyclone 1/6 scale figures set, perfect for fans and collectors.

Explore the details of Ichimonji's suit, featuring LED eyes, dark green gloves, and a signature Henshin Belt.

Don't miss the Cyclone bike with light-up features, enhancing your double riders display with style.

Pre-order available at Sideshow Collectibles for $255 or $550, with a release set for June 2025.

Hot Toys is getting Kamen Rider fever, which has not one but two 1/6 scale figures on the way from the hit Japanese TV series. Kamen Rider No. 2, also known as Hayato Ichimonji, is now joining the fight with an impressive release. Ichimonji was introduced in the original Kamen Rider series after Takeshi Hongo (Rider No. 1) was injured in battle. Just like the previous Rider, Ichimonji ends up being captured by Shocker and transformed into a cyborg, but he is rescued by Hongo before being brainwashed. Rider No. 2 is now taking up the mantle as Japan's protector with a new figure with Cyclone bundle from Hot Toys.

The No. 2 suit is nearly identical to Kamen Rider No. 1's but with some minor differences, like the dark green gloves, boots, and red eyes. Kamen Rider No. 2 will come with swappable hands, three styles of the Henshin Belt, and a themed display base. The figure will have LED elements in the eyes and belt, and the Cyclone bike will get light-up features as well. This grasshopper is ready to save the day and your collector with a single and bundled release. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 or $550 for the Cyclone set with a June 2025 release.

Kamen Rider No. 2 and Cyclone Sixth Scale Figure Set

"Marking a cultural phenomenon, Kamen Rider stands out as one of the most legendary TV series in Japanese pop culture. Originally created by the Shocker to fight against Rider No.1, Hayato Ichimonji was rescued and partnered with Rider No.1 as Kamen Rider No.2. Designed specifically for him, his Rider Machine is a modified Cyclone No.1 with enhancements. Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to bring fans the Rider No. 2 and Cyclone Sixth Scale Figure Set to complete your Double Riders display."

"The highly accurate Kamen Rider 2 sixth scale action figure features a newly developed LED-lighted helmet with antenna and detailed hair. Finely tailored using genuine leather, the iconic suit includes the bright green Converter Lung, gloves, and boots, and is accentuated with the signature red wired scarf. The suit would not be complete without the iconic Henshin belt."

