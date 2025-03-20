Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Hot Toys Suit Up with New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Purple Reign Suit

Hot Toys unveils a new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game inspired 1/6 scale figure with the unlockable Purple Reign Suit

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale figure of Miles Morales in the Purple Reign Suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The collectible captures Prowler-inspired purple and green colors with detailed accessories and effects.

Limited to 1,500 units, it features a newly developed Spider-Man masked head sculpt and utility belt.

Pre-orders are soon available on Sideshow Collectibles, expected release in Q1-Q2 2025.

Hot Toys swings in with a brand new 1/6 scale wall-crawler figure, and Miles Morales shows a more villainous side. In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, Aaron Davis is Miles Morales' uncle and is also the villain known as The Prowler. In the game, Miles reunites with Uncle Aaron after an incident with a train, and after he gives Miles a Side Quest involving his father, Jefferson Davis, who has passed away. Players must search New York City to capture various sounds, aiming to recreate music that Uncle Aaron and his dad created when they were kids. This trip down memory lane leads the player to find one of the Prowler's hideouts at the end and unlock a new Spider-Man suit for Miles Morales.

This suit returned for the sequel game Marvel's Spider-man 2 and now has been brought to life as a new Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 scale figure. The Purple Reign Suit captures the signature colors of The Prowler with a sleek purple and green design, and now Miles uses this suit to help protect the city he loves. The figure will come with a variety of swappable hands, an assortment of web effects, green attack effects, and a themed base. Hot Toys has the Miles Morales Purple Reign 1/6 Figur limited to only 1,500 pieces, and pre-order info is unknown at this time, but it should arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon as it has a Q1-Q2 2025 release date.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Purple Reign Suit – Hot Toys Exclusive

"Aaron Davis, also known as Prowler, is an uncle that's close to Miles. He created the Purple Reign Suit as a present for Miles, as Miles reveals he and Jeff's shared past history during their younger days in Manhattan. In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Purple Reign Suit has become one of Miles' regular suits as he progresses in the storyline. This figure is in a limited quantity of 1,500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

"Skillfully crafted based on Miles Morales's appearance in Purple Reign Suit on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the figure features a newly developed Spiderman masked head sculpt, a finely tailored metallic purple and green suit with claws on the fingers' tip that captures the Prowler-inspired design, a utility belt that adds details to the look, a pair of shoes with subtle green accents, a pair of attachable attacking effects and a figure stand."

