Hot Toys The Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/6 Mr. Fantastic Revealed

Get ready for a new set of collectibles from Hot Toys as they debut a new set of marvelous MCU-inspired Fantastic Four figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Mr. Fantastic figure inspired by Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four MCU debut.

Includes standard and deluxe versions with Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards head sculpt and multiple stretch effects.

H.E.R.B.I.E. robot companion is fully featured with swappable faces, articulated arms, and a floating stand.

More Fantastic Four figures—including Invisible Woman, The Thing, Galactus, and Human Torch—are on the way.

Hot Toys prepares to dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their new 1/6 scale The Fantastic Four: First Steps line. Starting things off strong, it is Mr. Fantastic who gets a standard and deluxe release with H.E.R.B.I.E. This 1/6 scale figure captures Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and comes complete with a standard fully articulated body as well as multiple elongated arm accessories. The futuristic 60s aesthetic is nice featured with his fabric MCU, with a rolling eyeball also being featured for his head sculpt.

Alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps is H.E.R.B.I.E., their faithful robot companion, who comes complete with a floating display base, swappable face plates, and articulated arms. This is just the start of Marvel's legendary superhero family with Hot Toys versions of Invisible Woman, The Thing, and even a 28" Galactus coming soon. It does look like a Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, 1/6 scale figure, is also bringing the heat later on, so stay tuned. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is set to arrive in late 2026. Stay tuned for pre-orders.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1/6 Mister Fantastic and H.E.R.B.I.E.

" Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is just around the corner. This stylish, 1960s-inspired retro-futurism movie not only features thrilling superhero adventures but also reveals the team's deep family bonds as they unite to confront cosmic threats. H.E.R.B.I.E., the loyal robotic companion, is designed by Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic. He's not just a household assistant providing support to the team; he also plays a vital role in the family. H.E.R.B.I.E. brings an eager (sometimes overeager) positivity to the group."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Mister Fantastic and H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Set. This collectible set features a sixth scale Mister Fantastic and a H.E.R.B.I.E. collectible figure. The Mister Fantastic Collectible Figure offers four display modes, with a set of fully articulated body and a set of sculpted statue body posed with his stretching power, giving collectors the freedom to interchange them and showcase his unique abilities in different ways."

