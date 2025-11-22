Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Star Wars 212th Battalion Clone Trooper

Coming to life from the Clone Wars, the 212th Battalion Clone Trooper is ready for action with a new Star Wars Hot Toys figure

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals new 1/6 scale 212th Battalion Clone Trooper figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Figure features iconic orange armor, weathered details, magnetic pouches, and thermal detonators included.

Deluxe version offers extra weapons, a chain gun, deployable mortar, and two interchangeable helmets.

Pre-orders live at Sideshow Collectibles for $225-$270, with release expected in March 2027.

The 212th Attack Battalion is one of the more iconic clone units in the Star Wars universe, besides the 501st. They are known for their bright orange armor markings, as well as being led by Clone Commander Cody and Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 212th fought in many significant battles during the Clone Wars, including key roles in the Battle of Ryloth, Geonosis, and Utapau. The War continues for these soldiers as Hot Toys has unveiled their newest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure with the 212th Attack Battalion Clone Trooper. Two versions are being offered, with a standard and a deluxe, with both featuring a weathered deco, magnetic pouches, and thermal detonators.

Both releases will also come with two different plastered, swappable hands and binoculars to spot the Separatists. The deluxe Star Wars 212th Trooper will feature additional weapons like a chain gun and a deployable mortar. He will also have two extra heads, one with macrobinoculars and the other being the Attack of the Clones Phase 1 design. Pre-orders for the Star Wars 212th Attack Battalion Clone Trooper are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $225 or $270 with a March 2027 release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith- 212th Clone Trooper

"As the Clone Wars neared their tragic conclusion in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™, the 212th Attack Battalion descended upon the war-torn terrain of Utapau under the leadership of Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi and Clone Commander Cody, playing a pivotal role in the Republic's final stand against the Separatists. During the Battle of Utapau, they successfully engaged General Grievous' forces, leading to his defeat. However, following the issuance of Order 66, the battalion turned against their Jedi General."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale 212th Attack Battalion Clone Trooper™ Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) — a release with additional accessories to enhance display options. This Deluxe Version includes two finely crafted interchangeable helmets, and a set of weathered white armor accented with the unit's signature orange markings, paired with a utility belt, and boots."

