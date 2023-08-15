Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Bob Marley, House of Marley, project Marley

House of Marley's Stir It Up Lux Turntable Saves the Planet with Music

Bring home a premier vinyl turntable from House of Marley has has a fantastic audio/visual experience and luxurious new features.

Don't worry about a thing, as House of Marley is back with another impressive eco-conscious release. We have recently taken a look at a new set of headphones and earbuds, which can be seen here. However, that is not all, as music lovers can play their music at home with the Stir It Up Lux Turntable from House of Marley. This release contours to honor the legacy of Bob Marley, with his passion for music and saving the planet. Satisfy your soul with this turntable that is crafted with a bamboo plinth, a glass platter, and an aluminum headshell for next-level sound, tracking ability, and quality.

This House of Marley Turntable features Bluetooth v5.3 capability and will offer vinyl speeds of 45 and 33 RPM. There is also an auto start and stop feature with a belt drive as well as a built-in, switchable pre-amp. If those features are not intriguing enough for your vinyl collection, then their ongoing Project Marley mission might be. With the purchase of these, House of Marley continues its support to save ether planet with global reforestation and ocean preservation. Partnerships with One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation help them do just that, and Project Marley can be read about right here. The House of Marley: Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable can be found right here, and be sure to snag up a companion speaker to complete the set.

'Cause Everything Little Thing is Gonna Be Alright

"Today, House of Marley, the eco-conscious lifestyle audio maker, announces the latest launch in its turntable portfolio; the Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth® Turntable. Producing the highest fidelity audio experience possible with a more sleek design, the Stir It Up Lux honors Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and the planet by providing the most authentic form of music in a sustainable choice that can satisfy the soul."

"With an enhanced design and upgraded features, the new Stir it Up Lux is crafted with an elliptical stylus, aluminum headshell, bamboo plinth, and a glass platter for improved sound quality, performance, and next level tracking ability. The Stir it Up Lux is equipped with Bluetooth® connectivity, an anti-skate mechanism, an adjustable counterbalance and a built-in pre-amp. Each purchase contributes to House of Marley's global give back initiative, Project Marley, which supports global reforestation through One Tree Planted.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!