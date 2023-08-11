Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Bob Marley, headphones, House of Marley

House of Marley Brings Positive Vibrations with New Eco Headphones

House of Marley is carrying on the legacy of saving the planet and a love for music with some brand new eco-friendly headphones

It is time to Stir It Up and enjoy the little things in life with the House of Marley. The Positive Vibration Frequency and the Champion 2 Earbuds are a new set of eco-conscious headphones for the next generation. The House of Marley was created to help continue the legacy of Bob Marley in collaboration with the Marley family. His love for music and the planet beautifully comes to life with these headphones, and thanks to our friends at the House of Marley, we got our hands on them. These headphones are packed with a message that not only look good but will make you feel good owning them.

Both pairs have been packaged in recyclable packaging with recycled paper fiber, keeping things as green as possible. On top of that, the proceeds from each of these purchases end up going toward Project Marley. This project helps the Earth return to its Natural Mystic nature by helping fix deforestation with One Tree Planted. Kicking things off first is the new over-head Positive Vibration headphones that feature a comfortable design and quality that almost puts you right in front of the stage. Its impressive 2-hour charge gives music lovers 34 hours of Jamming, making you ask, Is This Love?

The eco-conscious fun does not end there, as the House of Marley also has something for earbud lovers. The new House of Marley Champion 2 Wireless Earbuds capture those Three Little Birds playing for up to 35 hours. Everything is enhanced by the Marley App, which really helps unlock that power of Roots, Rock, and Reggae like never before. They are small, comfortable, and feature a gorgeous design crafted from renewable bamboo. These noise-isolation earbuds will easily be your One Love as they will sweep you off your feet as you enjoy your favorite tunes.

There are plenty of headphones and earbuds on the market, but it is releases like this from House of Marley that change the game. Both pairs are beautifully crafted and carry the legacy of Bob Marley perfectly with them. Whether you are listening to Satisfy My Soul or Buffalo Solider, these eco-conscious headphones bring that music to life in a remarkable way. Save the world and capture your Redemption Song by buying one or both of these new releases right now. The Positive Vibrations can be found here, the Champion 2 is located here, and the Project Marley program can be read about further here.

