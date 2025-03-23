Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Iron Man Lands at McFarlane Toys with New 1/6 Marvel Comics Statue

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they debut a brand new 1/6 scale statue

Article Summary Marvel's iconic Iron Man Neo-Classic Armor debuts as a 1/6 scale statue by McFarlane Toys.

The statue captures the cover art of Iron Man #256 in detailed 3D, recreating a classic comic moment.

Features cel-shaded red-and-gold design, includes a reprint of the featured comic book.

Pre-order the Iron Man 1/6 scale statue for $49.99 with an April 2025 release date.

Iron Man Armor Model 9, also known as the Neo-Classic Armor debuted in Iron Man #231 (1988). Designed by Tony Stark, this suit was created after the destruction of his previous armor during the "Armor Wars" storyline. It marked a return to a more streamlined, traditional red-and-gold aesthetic while incorporating advanced technology and improved durability. McFarlane Toys is putting focus on this iconic suit of armor as they debut their next Marvel Comics 1/6 scale statue. One issue that really highlighted this armor is Iron Man #256, where Tony Stark goes to space to fix a corrupted satellite that was previously taken over by A.I.M.

The story is not overly important, but it does help show a single Iron Man story as he takes on the project all by himself. But the artwork by John Rominta Jr. is incredible,e and he even recreates an iconic The Amazing Spider-Man #33 moment. Coming in at 12" tall, this Iron Man statue captures the cover art of #256 in glorious 3D detail. The suit shows off a cel-shaded red and yellow design, and the statue will also come with a reprint of the comic book. McFarlane has once again captured another iconic Marvel Comics comic book for $49.99, and pre-orders are live with an April 2025 release.

Marvel Comics Iron Man #256 Scene and Comic

"Things go haywire when Tony Stark visits an old abandoned Stark space station. Things get even worse when A.I.M. technology sends the station hurtling towards Earth!"

Inspired by Iron Man #256 cover artwork by John Romita JR

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop

Includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel collectibles

