Marvel's Avengers Iron Man Gets New Light Up PSC Statue

Marvel's Avengers is kicking off another big in-game update getting fans more excited for the video game. Fans can now add these iconic Marvel Comics heroes to their own collection with a new statue. PCS Collectibles has revealed a new 1:3 scale Iron Man statue that stands 35.5" tall. Two versions of the statue are comic with a standard and a Sideshow Collectible exclusive that features added silver design to the suit. The Marvel's Avengers statue is loaded with invincible detail as well as an included Bluetooth feature. Collectors will be able to light up their collection with the included dynamic light-up feature in Iron Man's eyes, chest, repulsors, and more. This is one unique statue that will be a great addition to any gamers. Marvel's Avengers collection and pre-orders go live Thursday, March 25. The statue is set to release better October – December 2021, and collectors will be able to the exclusive version here when live later this week.

"PCS presents the Iron Man 1:3 Scale Statue. Inspired by the thrills of the "Marvel's Avengers" video game, the Iron Man 1:3 Scale Statue measures 35.5" tall and 18" wide, jetting over a monstrous claw base as he combats Advanced Idea Mechanics, better known as AIM. Tony Stark's suit is fully sculpted to capture the impressive technological feel of one of this iconic Marvel hero's advanced armor designs."

"Based on his in-game appearance, the Iron Man Statue is detailed with numerous segmented panel elements in his classic red and gold color scheme, with silver accents. The statue also features Bluetooth connected, app controlled, dynamic light-up elements throughout, including in Iron Man's eyes, arc reactor, hand repulsors, key points on his arms and legs, and the claw base. Recruit the Marvel Gamerverse to your lineup of super hero collectibles and bring home the Iron Man 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS today!"