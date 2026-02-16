Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Studios, Threezero

Iron Man Returns to Threezero with New Mark 7 Battle Damaged DLX

Threezero unveils new Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX figure with the Iron Man Mark 7 (Battle Damaged)

Article Summary Threezero launches a new DLX Iron Man Mark 7 figure with realistic battle-damaged detailing.

The Mark 7 features die-cast metal, 48 points of articulation, LEDs, and advanced weapon accessories.

Modeled after Iron Man’s iconic suit from Marvel’s The Avengers, capturing redesigned armor and combat upgrades.

Pre-orders for the Iron Man Mark 7 (Battle Damaged) are open now for $109.99, shipping in Q4 2026.

Threezero is back with a brand new DLX Iron Man figure as they deploy a battle-damaged Mark 7 armor. The Iron Man Mark VII armor is one of Tony Stark's more iconic suits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This armor was showcased in Marvel's The Avengers and was designed for high-intensity combat and large-scale threats. This suit is a significant upgrade over previous models, with a sleeker design, stronger plating, and enhanced repulsor technology. The Mark VII features advanced weapons, including repulsor beams in the palms, shoulder-mounted missiles, and a uni-beam in the chest for high-powered energy blasts.

The Mark 7 armor is now faithfully brought to life in all of its battle-damaged glory for threezero's latest DLX release. Standing 9.6" tall, Iron Man has a die-cast system with 48 points of articulation and LEDs. A variety of weapon systems are included, along with a wrist laser beam, swappable hands, and repulsor effects. Pre-order for this updated battle-damaged DLX Mark 7 armor is already live for $109.99 with a Q4 2026 release date.

Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 7 (Battle Damaged)

"threezero is pleased to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 7 (Battle Damaged) as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 7 suit exhibits the classic red and gold colors with multi-layer metallic coating process, accurately replicating the design of Tony Stark's heavily-armored suit as seen in Marvel Studios' The Avengers. The battle-damaged version features meticulously-sculpted bullet holes and scratch marks on the mask, helmet, chest, shoulder armor, and body; all enhanced by realistic battle damage details, creating an uneven war-torn texture."

"DLX Iron Man Mark 7 is a fully-articulated collectible figure that stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!