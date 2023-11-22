Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, threezrero

Iron Man Suits Up in His Mark 6 Armor with New threezero DLX

Take flight with Threezero as they unveil their latest DLX Iron Man figure from the Infinity Saga as the Mark 6 armor soars

The Infinity Saga awaits as threezero is back with a brand new DLX Iron Man figure with the Mark 6 armor. Making its appearance in Iron Man 2 and in The Avengers, this gorgeous set of armor is ready to take down deadly drones and the God of Mischief. Standing at 6.9" tall, this Armored Avenger features a triangular Arc Reactor on his chest that will light up along with his eye. This figures features die-cast elements as well as 48 points of articulation allowing fans to capture some heroic poses. Tony Stark was sure to fill his suit with plenty of goodies as well with Smart Micro-Guns, Shoulder Missile, Micro-Munition Missiles, and some Arm Missile fun. A nice set of flying and repulsor effects will be included, giving him that edge in any display. This is another excellent Iron Man DLX figure that Marvel fans will be able to add to their growing Hall of Armor collection. Pre-orders will arrive on November 28 right here with a $99.90 price tag and a Q2 2024 release. Be sure to check out all of threezero's other sweet suits of armor right here.

"threezero and Marvel Studios are thrilled to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 6 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 6 armor features a distinguishable triangular Arc Reactor on its chest and the suit's signature angular details. The shimmering red and gold color scheme is applied with a multi-layer metallic coating process to accurately replicate the design of Tony Stark's incredibly durable suit, recognized for its immense power. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with approximately 48 points of articulation."

"Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the four flight panels on the back can flip to open and close. Additional equipment and accessories include Smart Micro-Guns, Micro-Munition Missiles and Arm Missile, Shoulder Missile, five pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand, providing a wide variety of display possibilities!"

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9 inches (~17.5cm) tall

Approximately 48 points of articulation

Four (4) foldable air flaps on the back

LED light up features

Constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system

Includes a large variety of weapons

Includes five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands

ACCESSORIES

One (1) pair of Smart Micro-Guns

One (1) pair of Micro-Munition Missiles and Arm Missile

One (1) pair of Shoulder Missile

Two (2) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of flying effects (for hands), and one (1) pair of flying effects (for feet)

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of flying hands to attach the effects and one (1) pair of shooting hands to attach the effects

One (1) DLX action stand

