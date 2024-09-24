Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: darth vader, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Darth Vader Sits on His Throne with New Gentle Giant Ltd. Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including Darth Vader who is sitting on his throne

Gentle Giant Ltd. is debuting a true masterpiece as they unveil their latest Star Wars statue featuring the infamous Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Coming to life from the hit Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vader is depicted taking it easy on his throne. Limited to only 1000 pieces, Star Wars fans get to return to the lava planet of Mustafar to step into Vader's Castle. After a long day of hunting down Jedi and stopping Rebels, Lord Vader sits upon his intimidating throne on a planet that keeps his hate flowing.

Standing 10" tall, Gentle Giant Ltd. faithfully sculpted Darth Vader in great detail, featuring his design before A New Home, including those intimidating red lenses. Star Wars can bring home this deadly Sith for a whopping $300, and pre-orders are already offered for this Premier Collection Statue right on Gentle Giant. Fans can also reserve one at their local comic book store while they are still offered a Q2 2025 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired statues as well, with the Purge Trooper, Grand Inquisitor, and even a firey Vader and firey Obi-Wan.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Darth Vader (on Throne) Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Finally, Darth Vader takes a load off! After striding around the star destroyer all day, threatening here and Force-choking there, Darth Vader likes to have a good sit. Luckily, the Obi-Wan TV show introduced us to Darth Vader's throne room on Mustafar, which is now the newest 1/7 scale Premier Collection statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this now-iconic scene is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

