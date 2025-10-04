Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Emerald Twilight Green Lantern Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Multiverse to Walmart Collector Con with some new exclusive figures like Green Lantern from Emerald Twilight

DC Comics' Emerald Twilight is a pivotal 1994 storyline that radically transformed the Green Lantern landscape. After the destruction of Coast City by Mongul and Cyborg Superman, Hal Jordan finds himself succumbing to grief and rage. Once a legendary Green Lantern, Hall finds himself on a darker path, a desperate attempt to restore his home and the lives lost. Hal goes on to defy the Guardians and travels to Oa, defeating fellow Lanterns along the way, leading to the destruction of the Central Power Battery. Hal then became the villain Parallax, with the new Green Lantern Kyle Rayner rising to the occasion to save the galaxy.

This fallen legend now comes to McFarlane Toys with a new Comic Recreation figure inspired by Green Lantern #49. Hal Jordan gets a new cel-shaded design as he weilds multiple Green Lantern rings as he seeks new power. McFarlane has also included an extra pair of hands, a Lantern Battery, two Lantern effects, a themed display base, and a comic-inspired backdrop. Return to the events of Emerald Twilight for $29.99 as this release is a Walmart Collector Con exclusive arriving on 10/10 at 10 AM EST.

Green Lantern (DC Multiverse: Emerald Twilight) Cover Recreations

"Needing more power to bring back the destroyed Coast City, an out-of-control Hal Jordan heads to Oa. The Guardians send the entire Green Lantern Corps to stop him. But Hal was always the best…and the rest of the GLs are about to find out why!"

Based on the cover Emerald Twilight Green Lantern issue #49

McFarlane Cover Recreations are inspired by some of the most iconic comic book artists. Recreate famous covers with the included action figure and deluxe base with backdrop

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include cover backdrop, 2 flame effects, power battery, 2 extra hands and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

