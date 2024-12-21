Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged:

Hiya Toys Reveals LED Godzilla vs. Kong Heat Ray Godzilla Figure

Hiya Toys continues its conquest of the MonsterVerse with a brand new Exquisite Basic+ Series figure with an LED Heat Ray Godzilla

Article Summary Explore Hiya Toys' LED-enhanced Godzilla figure from Godzilla vs. Kong with stunning visuals and light features.

Standing 7 inches tall, this Godzilla brings the iconic atomic breath to life with dynamic LED light-up effects.

Comes with interchangeable head, hands, and atomic breath for an immersive MonsterVerse experience.

Pre-orders are live for this $79.99 collectible with a Q3 2025 release, perfect for avid Godzilla enthusiasts.

Hiya Toys is taking kaiju collecting to the next level with its newest addition to the Exquisite Basic+ Series. Coming to life from the MonsterVerse, a stunning new Godzilla is rising from the depths from Godzilla vs. Kong. Standing 7" tall, the King of the Monster is back with a new figure that captures his iconic look from the 2021 blockbuster, showing off his Heat Ray look. However, unlike previous releases, this version is enhanced with dynamic LED light-up features that bring his atomic breath to life! Loaded with LEDs, Hiya Toys has added fluorescent coatings to his dorsal and skin, which comes to life with the push of a button. Fans can now relive the most epic moments from the MonsterVerse as Godzilla charges up some power with glow and an eerie, radiant blue that perfectly recreates his signature attack. This Heat Ray LED figure comes with a swappable head, hands, and an atomic breath attack. Pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release, and he is coming in at $79.99.

HIYA Exquisite Basic+ Series Heat Ray Godzilla (LED) Figure

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain… unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"This Heat Ray Godzilla action figure from EXQUISITE BASIC+ stands 18CM tall, based on the original CG data from Godzilla vs. Kong. Multiple layers of paint capture the intricate details of the body, with fluorescent coatings applied to dorsal and skin. Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation. Pressing hidden switch on Godzilla's back activates a stunning sequence of blue lights glowing from dorsal fins and other parts."

