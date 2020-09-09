It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Joins the Ranks of Funko

Funko has really been expanding its television Pop line with some heavy hitters lately like enhancements to The Office and new arrivals with How I Met Your Mother. They are switching channels to the hilarious sit-com It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia as the team is joining the ranks of Funko with their own wave of Pops. Five Pops have been revealed as Funko brings the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia episode "The Nightmare Cometh" from Season 4 Episode 13. The rock opera Nightman can now be part of your collection with Mac as Nightman, Dee as The Princess, Franks as the Troll, with Charlie, and Dennis as The Dayman. Each figure is packed with the hilarity from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and are all worthy collectibles for any fans collection.

Funko continues to impress fans with their massive line of properties that can get any new fan on board. It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia is a fan favorite sit-com and will have been long overdue for their own Pop vinyls. I would not be surprised if we see more non-costumed versions of these characters later on down the road. All of these It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Pops are set to release in December and all are set as common releases. Pre-orders for them can already be found online and located here. Do not miss out on these figures and bring the sold out rock opera Nightman to your collection.

