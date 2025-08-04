Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

It's Flame On with McFarlane Toys New 1/6 Human Torch Statue

Step into the world of Marvel Comics with a new set of 1/6 scale Marvel Comics statue including the heat of the Human Torch

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Human Torch statue inspired by Marvel 2-in-One #10

Johnny Storm is featured with a fiery base and dynamic pose, capturing his classic "Flame On" powers

The collectible includes a reprint of Marvel 2-in-One #10 and a character art card

Pre-orders are live for $59.99, with a September 2025 release date and more Fantastic Four statues teased

Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, first appeared in Marvel Comics with Fantastic Four #1 in November 1961. Created by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, this brash, thrill-seeking teenager is the youngest member of the Fantastic Four. He gained his powers during a cosmic radiation accident in space alongside Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm. Johnny's ability allows him to "Flame On" as his body is engulfed in flames, allowing him to fly, shoot fireballs, and even go supernova. His fiery, hot-headed attitude, loyalty to his sister Sue, and rivalry with Ben Grimm have easily helped shape what the Fantastic Four is today.

McFarlane captures a taste of his fire with a new Marvel Comics 1/6 scale statue. This version of Johnny Storm is bringing some heat to your collection with an impassive sculpt and will feature a companion comic book. A copy of Marvel Comics Marvel 2-in-One #10 is included here, which is what inspired this statue. Johnny is sculpted in the air with a fiery base and a backdrop that features The Thing on it. Add some spice to your Marvel Comics Fantastic Four collection for $59.99, and pre-orders are already live with a September 2025 release date. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Fantastic Four statues arriving from McFarlane Toys in the future, like the 1/6 Silver Surfer.

Human Torch (Marvel 2-in-One #10) 1:6 Collectible Figure w/Scene

"NEXT OF KIN" CONCLUDES HERE! Ben and Johnny's final stand to reclaim the name…FANTASTIC FOUR.

Inspired by MARVEL 2-IN-ONE: THE THING AND THE HUMAN TORCH ISSUE #10 cover artwork.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes MARVEL 2-IN-ONE: THE THING AND THE HUMAN TORCH ISSUE #10 reprint comic book.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

