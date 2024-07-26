Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: dungeons and dragons, Super7

Vecna Rises with Super7's Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES Figure

Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES as Super7 brings the magic of the world to life with new collectibles

Article Summary Vecna joins Super7’s Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES figures, bringing the iconic villain to life in detail.

The Vecna figure features swappable heads and hands, with accessories including the Sword of Kas and Eye of Vecna.

Super7’s Vecna has a premium paint job and intricate sculpt, inspired by the 5th edition Dungeon Master's Guide.

Set for release in May 2025 at $55, pre-orders for the Vecna ULTIMATES figure are already open.

Vecna is one of the most notorious and powerful villains in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. D&D fans might know him by just his name below, as he is what inspired the infamous villain from the latest season of Stranger Things. However, in this universe, he was originally a powerful wizard and achieved lichdom, transcending from death to become an immortal undead sorcerer. His pursuit of ultimate power and domination over the multiverse is central to many D&D campaigns. Super7 is ready for a new quest as they unveiled a brand new collection of Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES figures, and Vecna is one of them. His terrifying presence gets new life, and his sin will echo across any collection of campaigns you play.

Super7 poured tons of detail into this figure with two swappable heads for Vecna and a variety of swappable hands. As for D&D artifacts, he will come with the Book of Vile Darkness, Sword of Kas, Afterthought, and the severed Eye of Vecna and Hand. His is a nice transition from the cartoon figures that Super7 has been creating, and it will be fun to see more of these creatures come to life Vecna is set for a May 2025 release at $55, with pre-orders being summoned already.

Dungeons and Dragons Vecna Comes to Super7

"His mortal body may have been destroyed, but Vecna's malevolent spirit has lingered in non-corporeal form for untold millennia, waiting for a chance to be rereleased upon an unsuspecting world! This 7" scale, highly articulated Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES!"

"Vecna figure is inspired by the 5th edition Dungeons Master's Guide book, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing with a soft goods skirt, comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, as well as accessories including the Sword of Kas, the Afterthought, the Eye of Vecna, and the Book of Vile Darkness, which fits inside of the figure's ribcage. Bring home the Vecna ULTIMATES! figure and hold this totem of darkness embodied, if you dare!"

