Autographed White Knight Batmobile Coming to SDCC from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Comics multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil some brand new limited edition SDCC figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils an autographed White Knight Batmobile at SDCC 2024, signed by Sean Gordon Murphy.

Exclusive release limited to 500 pieces, priced at $120, first available to SDCC attendees.

Based on the Batman: White Knight comics, featuring a detailed design compatible with 7" scale figures.

Includes a collectible art card signed by Sean Gordon Murphy, available online via EQL Run Fair.

McFarlane Toys is doing something pretty unique for San Diego Comic Con 2024 as he has brought back some fan-favorite DC Multiverse releases. However these are more than just giving fans the ability to purchase them as they are getting a new Autographed Edition release. Not just any autograph or a simple Todd McFarlane signature, but an autograph by the creators of the DC Comics story. We saw Starfire is getting a Collectors Edition Autograph, and now a Batmobile is rolling on it from the White Knight story.

Batman: White Knight is an eight-issue DC Comics miniseries thaw as written and illustrated by Sean Gordon Murphy. Published in 2017-2018, the story presents an alternate reality where the Joker is cured of his insanity. Taking on the name Jack Napier, he vows to right his wrongs, but this challenges Batman as he tries to discover the truth. Now, McFarlane Toys White Knight Batmobile is getting an SDCC Exclusive Autographed release with a Sean Gordon Murphy autograph. This special release will be limited to only 500 pieces and will be offered to San Diego attendees first for $120, as well as an EQL Run Fair online drop that fans can join now.

Batmobile (Batman White Knight) Autographed SDCC

"Batmobile™ (Batman: White Knight) vehicle AUTOGRAPH Series Gold Label will be available exclusively at #SDCC this week! Visit us at the DC Booth (#4545). Includes an art card SIGNED by Sean Gordon Murphy. *Limited to 500 pieces. First come, first served."

"After years of epic battles between the Dark Knight and his twisted archenemy, Batman faces his greatest challenge yet: The Joker has been cured of his madness and is now sane. The Clown Prince of Crime has changed his ways, fighting for good in Gotham City, and it may just cause Batman to go over the edge of his own sanity."

The BATMOBILE is based on the design from the BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT comics.

Incredibly detailed vehicle that is compatible with most 7" scale DC Multiverse figures.

Batmobile canopy opens for cockpit access.

Includes a collectible art card.

Autographed Gold Label – McFarlane Toys SDCC 2024 Exclusive

