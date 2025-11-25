Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, tangled

Disney Unveils New Limited Edition Tangled 15th Anniversary Doll

Get ready to let your hair down as Disney has revealed their new Rapunzel Limited Edition Doll for the Tangled 15th Anniversary

Tangled was Disney's 2010 animated retelling of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel, which blends adventure, romance, humor, and heartfelt emotion. The story follows Rapunzel, a princess who was stolen at birth by the villainous Mother Gothel, who hides her away in a tower. She does this to exploit Rapunzel's magical healing powers, which come from her long, golden hair, and help keep Mother Gothel young. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Tangled, Disney has launched a special collection honoring the beloved animated film.

Among the pieces is a new, limited-edition 17-inch Rapunzel doll that is being released at Disney Parks and the Disney Store. This collector's doll features a shimmering layered gown with golden embroidered filigree, gemstone studs, puffed sleeves, and ,of course, her signature long, braided golden hair. Disney was sure also to include her chameleon friend Pascal, a frying pan accessory, a display stand, and a certificate of verification. This limited-edition Tangled doll will come in a themed box and is currently available for purchase at $149.99 through shopDisney.

Rapunzel Limited Edition Doll – Tangled 15th Anniversary – 17"

"Let your hair down with our limited edition Rapunzel doll. Designed by Disney artists, this collector's keepsake celebrates the 15th Anniversary of the feature-length animated film Tangled (2010). Don't forget your frying pan and cheeky chameleon pal, Pascal, as you break out of the tower. Resplendent in a shimmering layered gown with embroidered golden filigree, fine details and gemstone studs, this limited edition Rapunzel doll will brighten the best day ever!"

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 5,400*

Includes Certificate of Verification

Collector's Rapunzel doll

Fully poseable

Deluxe, highly detailed costume

Printed brocade dress and bodice

Corset with embroidered floral filigree

Satin lacing and ribbon trims

Sheer shimmering skirt overlay with embroidered floral filigree

Golden embroidery accents

Sheer draped peplum

Fine lace trim at neckline, shoulder, and waist

Gemstone studs

