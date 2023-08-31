Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: black widow, hasbro, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios

New Marvel Studios Black Widow Marvel Legends FIgure Revealed

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

Hasbro is returning to the events within The Infinity Saga, and that means new Marvel Legends are on the way. These figures are more than just mere rereleases as they feature some updated designs and impressive head sculpts with likenesses of the heroes. A new Black Widow figure is on the way from the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and she is packed with detail. This assassin, now turned Avenger, will come with two remarkable photo-real head sculpts and features two of her signature haircuts from The Infinity Saga. She will also come with two pistols as well as a pair of extra hands and venom blast effects for her wrists. This is one of the more impressive releases in this new Marvel Legends The Infinity Saga wave, as that head sculpt is very well executed. Black Widow will help Cap take down the Winter Solider in Fall 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Working alongside Captain America, Super Spy Black Widow makes a discovery that hints at a sinister worldwide conspiracy – and must do whatever it takes to counteract it. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW figure. This quality 6-inch scale Black Widow figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier! Includes figure and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head, based on her appearance in Captain America: Civil War."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!