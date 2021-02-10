Jak & Daxter Are Back as Gaming Heads Unveils Their New Jak 3 Statue

The infamous gaming legends Jak & Daxter are back as Gaming Heads announce their new Jak 3 statue. Standing roughly 12" tall, the PlayStation 2 legends are packed with high-quality detail and color straight from the game. Gaming Heads did include a variety of interchangeable pieces for Jak & Daxter too with two different portraits, two arms set, and a Morph Gun. The two heroes have been out of the spotlight for far too long and this statue is an excellent way to bring them back to your collection. The Gaming Heads Jak & Daxter Jak 3 1/6 Scale Statue will be priced at $339.99 and set to release between July – September 2021. Pre-orders can be found here along with other amazing gaming collectibles like the Exclusive Faux Bronze Jak 3 statue also coming soon.

"It's time to embark on another adventure with Jak & Daxter. Gaming Heads proudly presents our Jak 3 statue, the third statue in our Jak & Daxter series of statues. In Jak 3, Jak and his faithful companion Daxter are exiled to the unforgiving Wasteland, where survival of the fittest is the law of the land. The Wasteland is a barren desert filled with metal heads, rocky hills and Marauders, a place which is barely habitable."

"Jak is shown as on the cover art for Jak 3 set in the Wasteland with Daxter on his shoulder and his trusty Morph gun by his side. Jak and Daxter stand approximately 12" tall including the base (i.e. 1/6 scale), which is the same size as our previous Jak & Daxter statues. Jak also comes with an additional portrait, set of arms and Morph gun so that Jak can be displayed with or without his bandana and holding his Morph gun across his body or by his side – i.e. Jak comes with 2 portraits, 2 sets of arms and an additional Morph gun. The Jak 3 statue is made using high quality polystone resin and is skilfully hand-crafted and hand painted to our exacting standards*. Each Jak 3 statue includes deluxe full-colour packaging, a hand-numbered base and a validation card."

The Jak 3 statue measurements:

Height: 30cm (12″)

Length: 22cm (8.6″)

Width: 18cm (7″)

Weight: 2.1kg (4.5lbs)

Limited to 850 statues worldwide.