DC Comics Owlman Joins the Crime Syndicate with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys have revealed another member of the DC Comics Crime Syndicate. The newest Target Exclusive Build-A-Figure has been announced as the one, and only Owlman has arrived! The deadly Earth-3 corrupted hero is here as Thomas Wayne Jr. now joins Superman and Superwoman on the Crime Syndicate. Owlman will feature impressive detail from his DC Comics appearance as well as parts to continue the build for Starro. One more member of the Crime Syndicate is set to be revealed and we still need the Earth-3 Flash or Green Lantern. I am extremely looking forward to this figure and seeing the whole team together will be fantastic. No word on when we will see Owlman on shelves, but pre-orders are already live and can be found right here. DC Comics Crime Syndicate Superman can be found on Target shelves now with Superwoman pre-orders still live.

"Hailing from Earth-3, Thomas Wayne Jr. is the eldest son of Thomas and Martha Wayne. As per most Wayne families across the Multiverse, the Wayne family was fabulously wealthy. But, on this world, they were also corrupt. Following his parents and brother Bruce's brutal deaths at the hands of rival criminal kingpin, Boss Gordon, Thomas decides to become a vigilante. Using the wealth now at his disposal, he creates an owl-themed suit and dons the moniker Owlman to assert fear and dominance over Gotham City. Controlling Gotham City with an iron fist, he fit in well to the newly formed Crime Syndicate, a group of super-beings who have taken over the world."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Owlman is featured in his outfit from the story arc Crime Syndicate

Owlman comes with a baby Starro and a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Crime Syndicate Build-a line will assemble an adult Starro.

Build-a Adult Starro features wire in his arms for bendability. Baby Starro are made of soft pvc that allows it to be slid over the chest of any 7in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figure

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back