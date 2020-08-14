Funko Announces New Wave of James Bond Pop Vinyls

James Bond fans have something new to look forward to on top of the 25th film, No Time To Die. Originally set up for an April 2020 release date, the film was ultimately delayed due to current world events. The film is set for its November 20, 2020, release date and hopefully it stays that way. However, to prep for some more James Bond action, Funko has announced a new wave of Pops, four of which are for the upcoming No Time To Die film. Up first is Daniel Craig James Bond in all his No Time To Die glory which will also be his final performance as the iconic Double 0 agent. Two new lucky ladies are entering on in with this wave of Pops with Ana and Nomi. These beautiful Bond girls are getting Pop debut and a nice first act for this film's Funko wave. Last but not least is the newest bad guy Safin who is wearing his arctic outfit with a mask. I am surprised we are to getting. Chase version of that character showing the unmasked Rami Malek underneath. Who knows maybe we will get one in the next wave after this Jame Bond film hits theaters.

Funko did have one more James Bond Pop up their sleeve as we travel back to 1979. Roger Moore James Bond is back and blasting off to outer space. This interesting take on the spy genre gives us Bond in a spacesuit and Funko brings that to life. Eve capturing Moore's iconic mole this is one collectible that 007 fans will not want to miss. All of these James Bond Funko Pops are already live for pre-order and can be found here. They are expected to release in November 2020 and don't miss out onto other 007 Pops also available from Funko.