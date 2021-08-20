James Bond No Time To Die Safin Replica Factory Enter Replica Revealed

We are finally close to seeing the next installment of the 007 franchise with No Time To Die. After a year of delays, the film is finally set to hit theaters in November, and I am excited to see Daniel Craig on the screen once again. Spy action is back, and along with it is a brand new 007 villain, and this time, it's Safin played by Rami Malek. Factory Entertainment is ready for No Time To Die, too with their newest prop replica as they bring Safin's mask to life. Created from original screen-used props, the destroyed mask comes to life and is putting into the hands of collectors.

Safin's mask from No Time To Die is a pretty simple design, but the added fragmented design is very well done and adds a lot more character to his villain persona. The mask will feature inserted magnets for it to be easily displayed with this wooden stand. James Bond fans will not want to miss out on adding another 007 replicas to their collection, and this mask is priced at $350. It is only limited to 500 pieces, set to reuse between October – December 2021, and is up for pre-order here.

"As seen in No Time To Die, this replica is based on the fragmented (or damaged) prop mask as worn by the enigmatic character Safin, played by world-renowned actor Rami Malek. After extensive study of the original screen-used props, and with access to the digital 3D files used to create them (both provided directly by EON), the Factory Entertainment team was able to create a museum quality facsimile of the original, with unparalleled provenance and accuracy. This replica has been cast in heavyweight epoxy material to create a durable display item and incorporates cord fittings as seen on the original prop. To securely display this collectible, the mask features concealed rare-earth magnets embedded inside the material of the mask, allowing it to connect to the included wooden stand, which also features magnets, with ease."

The Safin Mask (Fragmented Version) Limited Edition Prop Replica features:

Prop story booklet which incorporates a certificate of authenticity

Wooden display stand

Numbered limited edition plaque

Cord fittings (Removable)

Printed box