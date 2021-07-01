Jango Fett Receives 1,000 Pieces SDCC Figure From Beast Kingdom

San Diego Comic Con is not happening again this year, but that is not stopping companies from dishing out some Summer Exclusive collectibles. Beast Kingdom is back with another one of their upcoming reveals as Jango Fett returns once again for some bounty hunter action. Jango will be part of Beast Kingdom's popular Egg Attack Action figure line and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. This bounty hunter returns to join Star Wars fans collections with Jango Fett's that features his faithful recreated Mandalorian armor, and he will include 3 pairs of hands, 2 blasters, and a jetpack. This Star Wars: Attack of the Clones character has placed a huge impact on the Star Wars world, and he will make an excellent collectible for any fan. Priced at $79.99, the Jango Fett Summer Exclusive EAA figure from Beast Kingdom is up for pre-order here. He is set to release by the end of the year and be sure to act fast before he sells out.

"Attention Star Wars fans, Jango Fett, and the original template for the clones of the Grand Army is making an appearance in EAA form to join his team of Star Wars figures, fit for any fan! The EAA series of 6-inch, highly articulable action figures under the Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes fans of the original clone trooper to a whole new level of design. The Jango Fett EAA-027 is an accurately designed figure with real fabric used for the under-armor clothing. The outer metallic-colored armor is also accurately worn-in to show the battle hardened bounty hunter. A set of accessories, as well as the signature blaster pistols are ready for any fan to recreate scenes from the movies. So make sure to stock up on your very own Jango Fett and show off the original Mandalorian on a desk near you!"

EAA-107 STAR WARS EP II Jango Fett Accessories included：

Articulable helmet T-Visor

Removable jet backpack

Use of real fabric for the under-armor garment.

Two (2) blaster pistols

Three (3) pairs of replacement hands (Fist, open, grip)

Special, branded figure base with bracket