Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

DC Comics Reign of the Superman Arrives at McFarlane Toys with Steel

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Gold Label figures including Steel

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys Gold Label figure features DC's Steel from Reign of the Superman.

John Henry Irons' legacy continues with a meticulously crafted 7" Steel figure.

Includes character-specific accessories like Steel's hammer and power battery.

Available for pre-order now with a January 2024 release date, adding to the DC Multiverse line.

After the Death of Superman at DC Comics came the Reign of Superman. This was a time during the 90s when new heroes rose to the occasion after the fall of the Man of Steel. One of which was John Henry Irons, a brilliant weapons engineer who decided to protect Metropolis with his own specialty-crafted suit of armor. Taking on the name of Steel, John Henry and his high-tech armor are ready to take on a new adventure, and McFarlane Toys has brought him to life. Join the DC Multiverse; Steel is nicely crafted with metallic deco, custom metal S on his chest, and his signature hammer. This is a nicely crafted figure, and hopefully that means a Reign of the Superman Superboy and Cyborg Superman are on the way to the DC Multiverse line. DC Comics fans can find Steel up for pre-order right here for $19.99 with a January 2024 release date.

Steel (Reign of the Supermen) DC Multiverse

"A former weapons engineer, John Henry Irons moved to Metropolis to start a new life. There, on one fateful day, Superman saved his life. Forever grateful, John Henry paid it forward when the city's protector died. He took up the fight to protect the innocent in Superman's name, wearing his iconic "S" shield in tribute. Irons used his scientific genius to construct a suit of armor that allowed him to fly and gave him superior strength. He also created a giant metal hammer in homage to his namesake, the African-American folk hero John Henry. Now a permanent member of Superman's extended family, Steel is living proof that everyone has it in them to become a Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Steel includes a hammer.

Accessories include power battery, 2 energy effects, 4 extra hands and figure base.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!