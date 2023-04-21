Bring Home Disney's Fantasia with the Peter Pegasus Plush Set Disney is celebrating their own landmark event as they debut a new Disney100 Celebration Collections including a Fantasia plushes

The 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company has arrived, and we have seen so many celebration collectibles already. However, you can never have enough, and shopDisney has a new collectible or fans that is a deep cut. Peter Pegasus is back and with his adorable family with a new Disney Plush set. For those unaware, Peter Pegasus was introduced all the way back in 1940 in the musically led performance of Fantasia. The "episode" was titled The Pastoral Symphony, which showcased the music of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F majors with Pegasus and the Gods of Olympus. Fantasia fans can now bring home five baby Pegasus with shopDisney featuring all different colors and, of course, Peter Pegasus in all black. It is fantastic to see Disney really dive into teh archive for such a simple yet unique collectible set, and it is one set that Disney100 fans will not want to miss out on. This fun and unique Baby Pegasus Plush Set is priced at $64.99, and Fantasia fans can find the set right here.

Fantasia and the Peter Pegasus Family Plush Set

"From the Elysian Fields to Mount Olympus, our family of five plush baby pegasuses–as seen in Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony segment of Fantasia–whisk your imagination away on a flight of pure fantasy. Our tiny winged horses are followed at a distance by impudent Peter Pegasus, who is sure to take his own path to any mythic adventure."

Magic in the details