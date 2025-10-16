Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Dark Energon-infected Cobra Rises with New G.I.Joe Classified Series

Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures inspired by the Energon Universe crossover.

Mole Rat (Stage 2) figures depict Dark Energon-infected Cobra Mining Technicians with three swappable heads.

The 6-inch figure features premium design, eight accessories, and windowed collectible packaging for display.

Perfect for troop building, expand your Cobra army and prepare for more new releases like Lifeline and Night Viper.

It looks like Hasbro is stepping into the Energon Universe as they expand their G.I. Joe Classified Series. A new enemy has arrived as Cobra has tapped into some Dark Energon, which has corrupted and been exposed to a Cobra Mining Technician. This exposure has infected these technicians, somehow mutating them, and they have now been unleashed onto the world. Only G.I. Joe has taken these deadly creations down, and Hasbro brings them to life with a new G.I. Joe Classified Series army builders with the Mole Rat (Stage 2) figure.

These Cobra technicians are featured in mining technician outfits and will have three swappable heads, each showcasing the horror of the infection. Add a few of these to your collection to bring your Dark-Energon army to life and add a new and dark enemy for the Joes to battle against. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #190 Mole Rat (Stage 2) figure is already up for pre-order at $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for more Joes joining the fight, too, with Lifeline, Big Lob, and Cobra's Night Viper all coming soon.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #190, Mole Rat (Stage 2)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing

BRAND-NEW CHARACTER: Introducing an all-new design ideal for troop-building and adding the Dark Energon-infected Cobra Mining Technician to the rich history of G.I. Joe with 8 character-inspired accessories.

COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #190 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders

TROOP-BUILD YOUR COBRA FORCES: Adding multiple Mole Rat (Stage 2) figures to your collection and posing them with their accessories allows you to send hordes of Cobra villains up against your heroic G.I. Joe figures

