Jay and Silent Bob Return with New Level52 Studios Statue

Jay and Silent Bob: Reboot is not the only new Jay and Silent Bob thing out there. Level52 Studios has revealed there newest collectible statue. Both Jay and his partner in crime Silent Bob are back, fully detailed, and ready for your shelves. The statue will stand 16 inches tall and will feature the real life lovable likenesses Jersey mackdaddies Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. The statue is very limited so fans will want to act as Level52 is only making 500 of these bad boys. The statue will also include a print of the iconic duo that will from what Level52 Studios calls "frame worthy." This will be a statue that can be the centerpiece for any fans Jay and Silent Bob collection.

With fans loving the newest reboot adventures of our dynamic duo then this will be a must have statue for many collectors. With amazing detailing and likeness to the actors themselves, this statue is a great collectible. The Jay and Silent Bob: Reboot Statue from Level52 Studios is priced at $349.99. Remember, these statues are very limited quantity with only 500 being made available so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late. They are expected to be released between January and March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"The team here at Level52 Studios is thrilled to present Jay and Silent Bob, designed in partnership with director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. Carefully handcrafted in fine polystone, this limited edition statue diorama features America's favorite loitering mackdaddies of Jersey in all their glory at just 1/6th their original size. Each statue arrives at your doorstep in our premium packaging and includes a frame-worthy print of the duo for tandem display. Only 500 pieces are available worldwide!"