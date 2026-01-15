Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Jay Garrick Arrives with New DC Comics Page Punchers Action Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figure

Article Summary Jay Garrick, the original Flash from DC Comics, gets a new Page Punchers action figure by McFarlane Toys

This 7-inch Red Platinum Edition Jay Garrick is inspired by the iconic Flash #123 from the Silver Age

Each figure includes a reprint of Flash #123 and a collectible art card featuring Jay Garrick's biography

The action figure features 22 points of articulation and arrives as a chase variant in the latest Page Punchers wave

Jay Garrick is the original Flash and is one of DC Comics' earliest superheroes. He first appeared in Flash Comics #1 back in 1940 and was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert, during the Golden Age of Comics. Jay was a college student who gained super speed after accidentally inhaling hard water vapors during a laboratory experiment. He would go on to wear a red shirt with a lightning bolt and a distinctive metal helmet modeled after the Roman god Mercury, using his new powers to help save the day. Jay Garrick would become a founding member of the Justice Society of America and would be reintroduced into DC Comics' Silver Age with Flash #123.

McFarlane Toys is now stepping into the Speed Force once again as they have unveiled their newest DC Comics Page Punchers wave. This new series brings not one but two Flashes to life, with Jay Garrick arriving as a limited Red Platinum Edition. Unlike his previous release, Jay will have an updated look inspired by Flash #123, and this figure will even include a reprint of the infamous DC Comics issue. This release will be a Chase Variant for the upcoming Page Punchers Barry Allen ($27.99), releasing this month in stores or randomly included with online pre-orders.

Jay Garrick (DC Comics Page Punchers: The Flash #123)

"The first Silver Age appearance of Golden Age Flash™ and the first mention of an Earth-2™ where Golden Age heroes live! Barry Allen™ appears at the Community Center in Central City to perform for kids, and during one of his amazing tricks is mysteriously transported to Keystone City, a place that he recalls that the original Flash once lived. Prepare for the meeting of the Flash of two worlds!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

