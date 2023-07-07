Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: call of duty, Jazwares, sdcc

Jazware Kicks Off New Call of Duty 6" Line with SDCC Exclusive Ghost

It is that time of the year when convention exclusives are getting revealed for San Diego Comic Con and Jazwares has some Call of Duty news.

If you are a Call of Duty fan and a toy collector, then you are in luck for a special San Diego Comic Con 2023 release. It has been a rumor that the hit toy company Jazwares was going to be taking on the hit video game franchise Call of Duty. There is no better place than SDCC to kick off a new line, and a fan-favorite character is debuting for the big event. Coming to life from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Operative known as Ghost is has fans in his sights. Standing at 6.5" tall, Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley is kicking off this line with a bang with a limited edition 1,000-piece "Last Breath" figure.

This version of Ghost is from the more recent modernized version of Modern Warfare, and Jazwares captured his design perfectly. Ghost will also come in some exclusive SDCC packaging and will have fabric elements, swappable hands, a satellite radio, and two guns with magazines. Ghost will be priced at $39.99, and fans will only be able to snag up this Jazwares exclusive release on the floor at SDCC at Booth No. 3513. Pop Insider and The Toy Book broke the story for his exclusive reveal, so be sure to check out their coverage as well. SDCC takes place from July 20 – July 23, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

CALL OF DUTY GHOST "LAST BREATH" (MODERN WARFARE)

"This limited-edition, 6.5-inch figure is based on Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley and depicts his Last Breath skin from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It features 32 points of articulation so fans can lead Task Force 141 against the Ultranationalist coup and neutralize the revolutionary threat with a radio, swappable hands, a 1911 .45 Pistol, and an M4A1 Assault Rifle with a swappable magazine.

Limited to just 1,000 pieces, the figure and accessories come encased in packaging with silver foil and an exclusive slipcover for display."

Includes:

(1) 6.5-inch "Ghost" (Last Breath)

(1) Right Fist Accessory

(1) Left Double Grip Pistol Hand Accessory

(1) 1911 .45 Pistol Accessory

(1) M4A1 Assault Rifle Accessory

(1) MFA1 Ammo Accessory

(1) Radio Accessory

