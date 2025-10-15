Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, the real ghostbusters

Mondo Reveals Final The Real Ghostbusters Member with Ray Stantz

New The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 scale figure is coming soon from Mondo as they debut the Ray and Mr. Ghash Collector's Pack

Article Summary Mondo unveils The Real Ghostbusters Ray Stantz 1/12 scale figure, completing the animated team.

The Collector’s Pack includes Ray with signature gear and exclusive villain Mr. Ghash figure.

Comes packed with episode-inspired accessories like bunny ears, Stay Puft Plushie, and Drool.

This limited Timed Edition is open for pre-order until October 30, 2025 for $202 only at Mondo.

The Real Ghostbusters was an animated series that aired from 1986 to 1991 and continued the adventures of the original Ghostbusters. Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston return to bust some ghosts and other supernatural threats in New York City. The cartoon was known for its unique ghosts, gadgets, and family-friendly style, and the show expanded the Ghostbusters universe beyond the films. Mondo has slowly but surely been bringing The Real Ghostbusters to life with new 1/12 scale figures that capture their iconic animated detail and tons of accessories. Fans can now finish off their Ghostbusters team with the debut of The Real Ghostbusters Ray & Mr. Ghash Collector's Pack from Mondo!

This limited "Timed Edition" set features 1/12 scale figures of Ray Stantz, complete with proton pack, particle thrower, and ghost trap, alongside the creepy Mr. Ghash! This villainous ghost will feature a swappable stomach, hands, and extra portrait, and be the perfect enemy for Ray Stantz and the team to take on. Ray will also feature a few other episode-themed accessories, like bunny ears, a Stay Puft Plushie, Drool the Dog-Faced Goblin, and more. Mr. Ghash is exclusive to this Timed Edition release, with pre-orders already going live on Mondo for $202. The Real Ghostbusters fans have until October 30, 2025, to back this set before it vanishes into the night.

The Real Ghostbusters – Ray and Mr. Ghash Collector's Pack

"They're back to save the world … in 1/12 scale! Complete with swappable hands and portraits, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS – Ray Stantz 1/12 Scale Figure is equipped with his trusty proton pack, particle thrower and ghost trap … plus easter eggs from some of our favorite episodes of the series. And each of our Real Ghostbusters comes paired with a goblin from the show … in this case, Drool! Available for just one month, this special Ray and Mr. Ghash Collector's Pack – Timed Edition also includes the power-hungry poltergeist Mr. Ghash with swappable hands, portraits and stomachs! (The 1/12 scale Mr. Ghash is available exclusively as part of this Collector's Pack.)

Ray Stantz:

Alternate Serious Head

Proton Pack with Particle Thrower Wand

Ghost Trap

Swappable Trap Cartridge with Mini Ghost

Goggles

Bunny Ears Head Accessory

Stay Puft Plushie

Drool the Dog-Faced Goblin

Alternate Gloved Hands

Particle Stream

Clear Figure Stand (not shown)

