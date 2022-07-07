Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett Arrives at Hot Toys

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters was a pretty sweet and very long Marvel Comics crossover event. The story takes place after The Empire Strikes Back when someone steals Han Solo from the clutches of Boba Fett. This then makes Jabba Hutt put a bounty on Boba Fett as well and another bounty for whoever can get Han Solo in carbonite back to the gangster. The whole event was a thrill ride with new and iconic bounty hunters colliding and Boba Fett just being a badass once again. It looks like Hot Toys is showing some love for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunter comic as they debut their newest 2022 Toy Fair Exclusive 1/6 scale figure.

Boba Fett is back and featuring his all-black painted armor from the Arena Fight in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. Taking on the name Jango, Boba features an all-black Mandalorian helmet and armor with all-black jumpsuit and jetpack. The bounty hunter will also come with a spear, a pair of blaster pistols, a blaster rifle, and a display base. This might be a simple repaint, but I love how Hot Toys is showing some love to the Marvel Comics Star Wars stories. All-Black Boba Fett is a badass, and this figure captures that he is set for a Q4 2022 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should go up here around the release of SDCC in mid-July.

"In the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters™ comic, fans learn what happened to the infamous bounty hunter before he can deliver the frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo™ to Jabba the Hutt™, Boba Fett's journey has not been smooth as he is forced to hide his identity to fight in dangerous arena battles… Inspired by this story of Boba Fett's adventure, Hot Toys is delighted to present today a new 1/6th scale Boba Fett (Arena Suit) collectible figure as a toy fair exclusive item for select markets! The collectible figure is skillfully crafted with all-black Mandalorian helmet and armor, a black jumpsuit, a jetpack, a spear, a pair of blaster pistols, a blaster rifle, and a display base! This unique look of Boba Fett will surely be a great addition for any Star Wars collectors!"

The 1/6th scale Boba Fett (Arena Suit) Collectible Figure special feature:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Boba Fett in Star Wars: War of Bounty Hunter

– Finely crafted Boba Fett's Mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– Two (2) pairs of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding spear

– One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle/pistols

Costume:

– One (1) black-colored Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor and vest

– One (1) black colored flight suit

– One (1) black colored cape

– One (1) black colored belt with pouches and pistol holster

– One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

– One (1) pair of black colored knee guards

– One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) spear

– One (1) blaster rifle

– Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessories:

– One (1) black jetpack (equipped with magnetic feature)

– One (1) survival knife

– One (1) sonic beam weapon

– One (1) anti-security blade

– One (1) jetpack adjustment tool

– Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate