Willy Wonka and Game of Thrones Statue Arrive at Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys is back with new monthly reveals and this time new statues are on the way including some love for Willy Wonka

Diamond Select Toys is back with even more statues for their growing PVC Gallery line. Marvel and Star Wars are always showcased in these monthly reveals, but it is the oddball releases that really shine. This month, two new statues are here for two wildly different franchises with Game of Thrones and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Up first is Tyrion Lannister, who is continuing Diamond's Game of Thrones PVC line as he enters the dragon pit. Holding a torch in hand, Tyrion is about to witness his first glimpse at dragons with some impressive likeness and detail. We then shift from blood to chocolate as Diamond takes a trip back to 1971 with their new Willy Wonka statue. Pure imagination con Stormtrooper life as Gene Wilder is back and sitting in his candy garden. Both pieces are packed with detail, are priced at $59.99, and are set to release in Q1 2024. Pre-orders are live right here for Willy Wonka and here for Tyrion and can also be reserved at your local comic book store.

Chocolate and Blood Have Arrived at Diamond Select Toys

"WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY GALLERY PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Enter a world of pure imagination! Travel back in time to 1971, when Willy Wonka took five children on a tour of his magical candy manufacturing facility. This approximately 10-inch diorama depicts Mr. Wonka in his edible candy garden, perched on a mushroom with umbrella in hand. Made of high-quality PVC, this sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! In Shops: Oct 25, 2023. SRP: $80.00."

"GAME OF THRONES GALLERY TYRION LANNISTER PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! DST returns to the world of Game of Thrones with an all-new Gallery Diorama of Tyrion Lannister! The former Hand of the King holds a torch aloft in the dragon pit, standing near a massive dragon shackle. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Ed Trujillo!. In Shops: Oct 25, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

