BTS Statues Form Sideshow Are Now Available To Preorder

BTS statues are now available to preorder from Sideshow Collectibles. Paying tribute to their iconic performance of their song "Idol" from 2018, each member of the group: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, get their own statue, which can be combined to make a pretty badass display. Each stands around nine to eleven inches tall and features hand-painted sculpts and "exquisitely detailed miniature fabric Hanbok, meticulously tailored to each pose and gesture." whatever that all means. Each statue will run you $195, though no release frame has been revealed as of yet. Check out the figures down below.

That's Pretty Expensive For BTS Fans

"Sideshow's latest BTS drop draws inspiration from the iconic 2018 live performance of the hit song 'IDOL'– with a collection of deluxe statues that recreate each of the global pop icons and their stunning outfits in 3D. Sideshow teased fans with a silhouette image when the license partnership with BTS first announced in 2020, but this is the very first reveal of the new Deluxe Statues, showing these beautiful pieces in full. Each of these highly-anticipated new luxury collectibles stands between nine and eleven inches tall and features ultra-realistic and individually hand-painted sculptures of each of the group's stars, as well as exquisitely detailed miniature fabric Hanbok, meticulously tailored to each pose and gesture. Fans and collectors can now pre-order these BTS Deluxe Statues via Sideshow. The Deluxe Statues of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are all sold separately."

This is A LOT of money to ask fans to fork over, but to be honest, BTS fans spend an absurd amount of money on pretty much anything that comes out with them on it, so what do I know. You can go right here to place your preorders for each statue.