Jazwares Calls in Republic Reinforcements with Star Wars Micro Galaxy Jazwares I back with another impressive release for their Star Wars Micro Galaxy line as Low Altitude Assault Transport arrives for the action

War rages on as the Separatist Army continues to try and take control of the galaxy. It is up to the Grand Army of the Republic to put a stop to them, and Jazwares helps the battle continue. It was only last year that Star Wars fans saw the new Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron collectibles arrive. These sets feature minor ships and figures spanning all across the generations of the films. It looks like The Clone Wars arrives next, as not one but four themed LAAT ship has arrived in the line. Four units come to life with Plo's Bros, Republic Diplomatic Corps, Separatist Nightmare, and Crumb Bomber. Each ship stands 8" tall and comes with 5 mini figures, a BARC speeder, and their own designs LAAT. These Star Wars beauties come in at $29.99, and while pre-orders are not live they can be seen here. It does appear that online purchases will be random for what ship you will get, so be wary when links finally go live. For the Republic!

Jazwares is Ready to Turn Clankers Into Scrap Metal

"Take on the Separatists with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Grand Army of the Republic Battle Pack. Showcasing the individuality of the troopers who served in the CLONE WARS, each pack features one of four styles of an 8-inch Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT) vehicle to collect from one of the following units: SEPARATIST NIGHTMARE, PLO'S BROS, REPUBLIC DIPLOMATIC CORPS, and CRUMB BOMBER (each sold separately and subject to availability)."

"All LAATs display unique icons and body art and contain a Scout-Class BARC Speeder with Display Stand. Vehicle also includes articulated 1-inch Clone Pilot and four Clone Trooper micro figure accessories, compatible with any STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Collect the Grand Army of the Republic Battle Pack and join the attack of the clones. Officially licensed STAR WARS product from Jazwares. Ages 8+"

Includes:

(1) 8-Inch Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT)

(1) 1-Inch Clone Pilot Micro Figure Accessory

(4) 1-Inch Clone Trooper Micro Figure Accessory

(1) 2.5-Inch BARC Speeder Vehicle

(1) Display Stand